3 men charged with attempted murder

BY ROMINAH FAKA

Three people were remanded in Magistrate court on Monday this week for attempted murder.

Timothy Sagia, Stanley Norman and Steward Philip Tiva are charged jointly with attempted murder.

The allegations said the incident occurred at Koivo village in Guadalcanal on May 6 this year.

Prior to that incident the three accused had a disagreement with the two victims.

The allegation said that the three suspects drank beer and took a knife and attempted to kill the victims by cutting the victims with the knife.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital and are still admitted at the National Referral Hospital till now.