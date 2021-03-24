First PCDF project for Mala’s ward 22

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

Malaita’s ward 22 has held the ground-breaking for its first-ever PCDF project, the Ote Clinic.

On Saturday last week, the project was launched, witnessed by people of ward 22, their MPA, and representatives of stakeholders.

MPA Martin Mae said the project is a milestone for Ward 22 people who will greatly benefit from its service.

He said the project came as a result of his willpower and promises to continue working together with his people to see developments materialise on the ground.

Mae told his people that the clinic is a gift from the national government and that they are fortunate to receive the project.

He appealed to his people to support the project with resources required to successfully complete it.