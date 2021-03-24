Boy survives car accident

BY BEN BILUA

A young lad has cheated death on Monday morning in Gizo after a car hit him while he ran across the road.

The accident occurred close to popular PT109 area.

An eye witness told this paper that the car was travelling eastward in ‘medium speed’ when it hit the boy.

“A car was blocking the car that hit the boy. I believe the driver that hit the boy was unable to see the boy running across the road,” another eye witness said.

Both witnesses said that the car took off eastward after the accident.

Island Sun was at the scene when Royal Solomon Islands police arrived and interviewed the eye witnesses.

Report reaching this paper says the driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the boy is recovering well at the Gizo Hospital.

Attempts to get comments from Gizo police were unsuccessful. This paper spoke with two officers on Monday but promises to get back with further information failed.