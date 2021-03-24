MARA govt support for fishing devices echoed

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MARA government has assured of its continued commitment to supporting fisheries FAD programme in communities in Malaita province.

Premier of Malaita province, Daniel Suidani recently made this reassurance, saying this is part of MARA government living up to a slogan “Rural Advancement”.

He said despite the budgetary challenges, MARA is targeting the improvement of community livelihood through ensuring that people are part of important decision making at the ward and community levels.

Suidani said as part of that there are ongoing programmes that directly support community livelihoods through the fisheries sector in the province.

“As such, just in the past months a total of seven FADs have been procured with three already delivered to respective communities and four yet to be delivered.

“Beneficiaries communities under the FAD programme include Pelau, Wairaha, Manawai, Mbasakana, Anoano, Takwaodo and Kwainakiu/Walo,” he said.

Suidani said under the provincial new budget for 2021-2022, three new FADs will be delivered to communities in three wards in the province.

He said MARA government is happy to continue contributing towards improvement of livelihood in communities across the province.