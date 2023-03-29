Fini labels Honiara tour as ‘fruitful’

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Malaita’s new premier Martin Fini has described his engagement with the national government and donors as ‘fruitful’.

Fini and his delegation were in Honiara last week.

The 17-man delegation had set the scene for development through engagement and dialogue for Malaita province, Fini said.

“I am pleased with the outcome of my recent delegation’s engagement and dialogue with the national government and member of international donor partners in Honiara.

“Our first engagement and dialogue were with the government of Japan through her Ambassador to Solomon Islands, in which the ambassador received us with open arms.

“The meeting with Japan was successful and Japan has indicated that they are willing and ready to engage,” he said.

Fini said the second meeting was with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and his government.

“That the meeting too was successful and set the scene for future engagement and dialogue on many unsettled issues of the province.”

He said Sogavare was very gracious in accepting the delegation and pledged full support of his government to work closely with MNGFR.

Fini said the third meeting was with Australia and it was also a successful meeting as it paved the way for future engagement and dialogue.

He said the fourth meeting and final engagement and dialogue was with the PRC.

“His Excellency, the ambassador of China to SI described the meeting as a historic one given the attitude and treatment accorded to PRC by the previous regime.

“The ambassador used the opportunity also to clear a lot of misinformation about RPC’s interest in developing our infrastructure.

“Like all the previous meetings, this successful meeting has paved the way for future engagement and dialogue.

“PRC is pleased that the intervention by the MNGFR is finally speaking the international language for development,” Fini said.