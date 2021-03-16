FIBA MELANESIAN CUP POSTPONED

SIBF to meet with NSC

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

Solomon Islands Basketball Federation (SIBF) will have time to refocus on the national basketball team’s participation at the FIBA Melanesian Cup 2021 since its postponement to April 2022.

The postponement was confirmed by hosts Basketball Fiji and FIBA.

According to reports received SIBF are meeting with the National Sports Council (NSC) for its registration formalities and funding support before charting out its plans of activities this year – which include competitions.

“After further deliberation and discussion with Basketball Fiji, we have decided to postpone the FIBA Melanesia Cup to 2022, with health and safety being the top priority for the decision,” said David Crocker, FIBA Oceania’s Executive Director. “The postponement will also give involved countries ample time to prepare for the competition.”

“The number one priority remains the health and safety of all players, coaches, and officials, and FIBA has agreed with Basketball Fiji to postpone the competition to April 2022,” FIBA reports.

SIBF now will have ample time to prepare since the formation of a new executive in 2020, and a formal statement will be released after the NSC meet in regards.

The quadrennial event among Melanesian nations inaugurated in 2017 was originally due to tip-off at the newly renovated Vodafone Arena in Suva this May.

The FIBA Melanesia Cup is a sub-regional qualification phase for the Pacific Games, which serves as the official qualifier to the FIBA Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers. The countries grouped in the region are Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

Solomon Islands have competed in the FIBA Melanesian Cup in 2017 finishing fourth.