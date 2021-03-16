STILL TO REGISTER

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

The National Sports Council (NSC) is still to get any response from six National sports federations on their registration with the government’s entity.

NSC Chairman Joe Sika revealed to SunSPORTS yesterday in a statement that they are calling on NFs to promptly come forward.

“We still have not received any response from the NFs and we are calling on their local bodies to come forward and register with NSC,” Sika stated.

The Chairman also revealed that the council had yet to finalize all the NFs registration documents submitted – a total of 28 federations.

“We’re currently meeting NFs on one on one basis regarding their submission to us.

Federations register and affiliate with the council is significant to qualify for funding support from the government in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games.

NSC recently stated that they will work with National Federations who do not meet certain criteria to ensure they overcome those and get registered.

NSC is also partnering with the Sol2023 National Hosting Authority (NHA) and the National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands (NOCSI) to identify NFs capacities, what are their shortcomings, gaps in equipment, technicalities vital information to prepare a road map of activities and plans.

The following NFs are;

Boxing,

Judo

Rugby League

Netball

Table Tennis

Va’a