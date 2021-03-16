EDITORIAL- WE ARE HERE GIZO

Advertise with Islandsun

We are back in Gizo!

THE Island Sun wishes to let the public of Western Province know that we’ve reopened our Gizo Bureau as of this week.

This was after we’ve briefly closed down the office early last year due to logistical and staffing issues.

But we are pleased to announce that we’ve sorted things out and one of our senior reporters, Ben Bilua, has taken up residence in Gizo as of this week.

Ben will be responsible for covering Gizo and the rest of Western Province.

He can be reached on: 60982, 7464413 or [email protected]

Gizo, and Western Province for that matter, has always been a strategic location for any organization to operate from.

This is why we are excited to return to beautiful Gizo. It’s a location that has so much to officer this nation in terms of news and commerce.

In fact Gizo is a growing provincial capital with vibrant economic activities.

And with the commercial hub of Noro – widely referred to as Tuna Town – just across the lagoon, there’ll be always news coming from that region.

To the Government of Western Province, we wish to say this:

We’ll be in Gizo to work with you, not against you.

We will pay whatever taxes are required of us as a business entity.

We will remain independent in our reporting and ensure our news coverage is balanced and trustworthy.

We will give a voice – not only to the provincial government, but also to the ordinary people of Western Province.

We will provide a medium of exchange to the different voices and views of the people of Western Province.

Allow us to also say this.

Journalism, as has been always said, is a two-way street. It is between you and us.

In other words, our Gizo-based reporter cannot do it alone. He will always rely on the public there to report on the news.

So if you have a story to tell, call in at our office there or simply dial the numbers provided above and share your views.

For our Gizo-based advertisers, feel free to come in anytime of the day to discuss your advertising needs.

We thank the Government and people of Western Province for welcoming us back.

We look forward to working closely with everyone in Western Province.