Fans flooded Anslom show

By EDDIE OSIFELO

DESPITE the rain, over a thousand Anslom fans showed up to watch his show last week.

Anslom, a renowned reggae artist from Papua New Guinea, performed at the Pacific Crown Hotel in Honiara, Solomon Islands last Friday.

The event was organized on short notice, but turned up successful with the support of Sol Brew and the cooperation of everyone involved.

Alex Waimora, a marketing staff member of the Pacific Crown Hotel, expressed his gratitude for the teamwork.

He salutes Anslom saying that he (Anslom) is an outstanding artist and with a humble character.

Anslom himself expressed his love for the Solomon Islands and the warm reception he received during his short stint in Honiara.

Anslom’s music draws inspiration from renowned reggae artists such as Lucky Dube, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Toots and the Maytals, and Inner Circle.

His songs touch on various social issues including motherly love, reforestation, politics, and health.

Anslom believes that his music can raise awareness and bring about positive change in Melanesian and Pacific communities.

Anslom has achieved notable recognition for his music.

He was named Artist of the Year on Galaxy 107 FM in New Zealand and received seven nominations for the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) awards.

He is currently preparing for his US tour in August, with performances scheduled in Nevada, Phoenix, Arizona, Utah, Los Angeles, and Hawaii.

In October, he will be attending the Saxophone festival in Noumea, New Caledonia, and will then travel to Fiji to headline a reggae festival.

In November, he will embark on another US tour, this time focusing on the red rock venues.

Anslom, originally born Ronald Nakikus in Rabaul, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea, was raised by a single mother.

Growing up in Rabaul, he was influenced by his uncles who played in the well-known local band, Barike Band.

He joined the band in 1993 and balanced his music career with his studies.

Anslom holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Papua New Guinea, as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Language and Literature from the University of Goroka, Papua New Guinea.

The Pacific Crown Hotel expressed its gratitude to its director, Michael Leong, for believing in hosting Anslom at the hotel.

They also thanked the hotel staff, the stage crew, the video team of Niu Online, the lighting and sound system teams, and Stoney B.

Special mention was given to the amazing stage band, including the talented Rore daughters.

The hotel is now preparing for the BON FIRE FESTIVAL on May 27th.