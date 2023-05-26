Bonfire festival ready to rock the weekend  

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

THE much-awaited bonfire festival scheduled for 27th May 2023 is all set and ready to rock at Crown Hotel in Honiara.

The show will lighten up the weekend with greatest hit songs of all time across the Pacific.

Speaking to a media conference yesterday Jarol Local said it is about time for Solomon Islands to host a bonfire festival to enable local artists in the country to market their songs to the Melanesian market where local musicians have struggled a lot on in terms of music.

“And we looked forward for the next bonfire festival after pulling through this event. This is the first ever bonfire festival. Big thanks to our major sponsor,” Local said.

Solomon Telekom’s Marketing Manager Sean Hiele said the bonfire festival is one event that they have planned and discussed last year.

“We have discussed it with our artists on our we can bring this into reality and the good thing I found in partnering with event organisers of this bonfire event it makes the work flow very easy . Working with this type of people will enable you to achieve success in the market especially in the music segment.

“I thanked VT1S to come and boost this festival, it’s going to be hot and it’s going to be fan and exciting,” Hiele said.

Pacific Crown Hotel representative on behalf of the Pacific Crown Hotel said his team have started the entertainment this year on a top note.

“We are having few big events in the hotel and have hosted few international artists as well as local artist.

“With this bonfire festival it will take it to another level. We have been trying to make the best entertainment for everyone here in Honiara .It is amazing to have the VT1S team here with us in Solomons not only for the PCH, not only for Our Telekom and not only for bonfire but it is for the country in terms of entertainment.

“We are proud to have these guys. Come and enjoy Solomon Islands best music and Pacific’s best music. We PCH proud to be the official host,” Waimora said.

Billy Beddoes of VT1S said they are privileged to be here especially in Solomon’s saying “it’s a big opportunity”.

“Thank you Jarol Local and your brother in the music industry and the sponsors for having us to performing in the Bonfire festival. We hope to see everybody there, it’s gonna be fire,fire ,fire. The next bonfire is also coming up after this,” Beddoes said.

Ratu Naitini of VT1S further adds Solomon Islands is beautiful and VT1S is happy to be part of the bonfire festival.

“It’s a dream come true for us to come and sing along with our Melanesian brothers and sisters. Being able to share Fijian and Melanesian music.

“It is about time the Melanesians come together and share the love of music and it is great to see and meet with some big names in the music industry that we often listen to back at home. Now we will be singing together. Thank you to our sponsors as well,” Naitini said.