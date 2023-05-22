Aqorau encourage youths to build personal brand

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Vice Chancellor, Professor Transform Aqorau has encouraged youths in Solomon Islands to build personal brand that can help them stand out in a competitive job market, establish credibility and attract potential employers.

Aqorau made the encouragement in his address at the weeklong youth gathering this week held at Multipurpose Hall area in front of a sizeable crowd of volunteers, youth leaders and young leaders.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to address you as you celebrate volunteers, youth leaders and young leaders for their sterling effort to ensure that the issues facing youth are addressed in Honiara.

“The theme of this gathering to “embrace the past, inspire the future” is appropriate for we can only look to the past, and learn from it, but we must plan for the future, and help build and shape it by what we do now. Pope John Paul II said, “The future Starts today, not tomorrow”. As we gather here amongst our youth, I am reminded also of what Samuel Ulman said that “Youth is not a time of life; it is a state of mind.”, so in a sense we can are all youths.

“I have been asked to speak to you about creating a personal brand. I do not claim to know much about it, but I will try my best. In today’s world, personal branding has become an essential aspect of career development.

“It is the process of creating a unique image and reputation for oneself that sets them apart from others. Personal branding is especially important for youths in Solomon Islands who are just starting their careers. Building a personal brand can help them stand out in a competitive job market, establish credibility, and attract potential employers.

“To create a personal brand, youths should define their personal brand, build their online presence, network, and collaborate, and be consistent.

“By following these steps, youths can develop a personal brand that reflects their personality and values, and that sets them apart from others. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”, while an unknown author said “Don’t be afraid to go after what you want in life. Remember, the greatest risk is not taking any risks.” Aqorau said.