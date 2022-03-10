Family go hungry due to covid-19 restrictions and no support.

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

PEOPLE who contracted covid-19 in the provinces have endured the brunt of related social and welfare challenges.

People are fending for their families to survive when tested positive unlike in the capital Honiara where positive patients enjoys government assistances while on isolation or quarantine.

An example of this is a family living in Gizo who has been tested positive and are now advised to stay home.

Report reaching Island Sun Gizo office states that all members of the family were tested positive and that they are restricted from moving around.

While the advice is important to stop the virus from spreading, it begs another question and that is who will provide for COVID-19 patients with foods and other necessities.

According to the report, the family was without food for sometimes and decided to find source of income to support themselves.

Again, this raised a question as to why the government is not able to balance the level of assistance towards COVID-19 patients in the province like in Honiara.

In an interview with Island Sun Gizo last month, Chairperson of Western Provincial Disaster Operation Committee Jeffrey Wickham said managing COVID patients undergoing home quarantine is very difficult due to many reasons.

He stressed that one of the main issue is luck of financial resources to assist patients undergoing home quarantine.

Commenting on a post on Facebook, Wickham said WPDOC has no financial capability to fulfil needed assistance.

“I’m also concerned about the welfare of families who are undergoing home quarantine. All potential sources to get funding in the province have been exhausted and now we are also running behind time in our operation,” he said.

Wickham adds that there is no regular funding to coming into WPDOC to roll out needed programs that would see welfare of COVID-19 patients are respected.

He suggests that it is high time for Members of Parliaments and the national government to help provinces with necessary financial assistances.