World Bank fisheries specialist presents on value-added chain in SI’s fisheries sector

By EDDIE OSIFELO

The Economic Association of Solomon Islands (EASI) recently hosted a distinguished guest, World Bank Lead Fisheries Specialist Zavier Vincent, who delivered an insightful presentation on the topic of value-added chains in the fisheries sector.



This event marked a significant milestone for EASI, as it was their second gathering since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.



EASI President, Rueben Tovutovu, highlighted the importance of such presentations and the organization’s commitment to promoting informed decision-making.



Tovutovu emphasised that EASI’s goal extends beyond information dissemination; they aim to engage stakeholders involved in policy formulation and decision-making, ultimately serving as a professional body of economics.



He stressed the significance of basing decisions on research and facts, encouraging both the private and public sectors to adopt a data-driven approach to their operations.



“As an organization, we have been pondering over the sources of potential growth. It’s a big question that we, as the highest economic body in the country representing professionals in the economic analysis space, need to address and find answers to. For instance, the logging industry, often regarded as a sunset industry, is on the decline. The pertinent question is, what can replace this fading industry, and what is our long-term plan?” Tovutovu expressed.



He highlighted that presentations like Vincent’s bring experts in their fields to share knowledge not only with EASI members but with the public at large.



Prominent figures from various sectors attended the presentation, underlining the event’s significance.



The guest list included former Prime Minister Gordon Darcy Lilo, Solomon Islands National Provident Fund (SINPF) General Manager Mike Wate, Annette Leith from World Bank, and Smiley Giobauta from the International Finance Corporation also contributed their insights to the discussion.



EASI’s initiatives, such as these presentations, serve as platforms for experts to share their knowledge and experiences, fostering a culture of informed decision-making, and helping to shape the future of the Solomon Islands’ economy.

The engagement of prominent figures from both public and private sectors further underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing economic development and sustainability in the region.