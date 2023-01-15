DELAYED SCHOOL RESULTS

Advertise with Islandsun

November 7.3 earthquake blamed

BY NED GAGAHE

Placement results for forms four, six and seven will be delayed, the education ministry (MEHRD) has announced.

The huge 7.3 earthquake in November last year is the main cause.

Speaking at a media conference yesterday, Acting Permanent Secretary of MEHRD James Bosamata said the cause of the delay was due to the late administration of all the exams in November last year and the 7.3 magnitude earthquake that forced MEHRD to cancel work on results for almost three weeks which he said is beyond their control.

Bosamata said no date has been promised yet as to when the results will be released, but it could be after January 23 when all schools begin the academic year.

He also confirmed that marking was completed yesterday and clarified that marking is just one part of the process.

He said despite completion of marking, other underlying tasks and steps of the process are yet to be completed which leads to the delay.

Bosamata calls on parents to be patient and as ‘MEHRD is working hard and doing everything to ensure results are released soon as possible’.

Bosamata urged parents, guardians and fee payers to ‘get prepared and plan ahead before school starts and not to wait until the last-minute when results come out’.

“In fact, by the look of things will delay further but our staff are working really hard to complete the task but will inform the public about the possible dates for the release of those results.

“In fact, the year 2022 was a challenging year for all of us, for us at the Education Sector there is no exception that also affected us, our work. You know it’s a global pandemic.

“The impacts were hugely felt in the Education Sector and really affected our work. For example, the late administration of the exams.

“Despite the late released of the exam results but the start of the academic year will still remain as it is on the 23 January.

“We remained firm that schools will open on that date.”

Bosamata urged all schools, (Primary, Secondary and ECE) to return on that date.

He said forms one (result already out), two, three, five will commence classes on January 23.

“Forms four, six and seven will wait until the placement results are released,” Bosamata said.