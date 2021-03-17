PCYC TAKES SAILING LEAD

Advertise with Islandsun

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

Honiara based Point Cruz Yacht Club (PCYC) junior sailing program has taken the lead in the sport for its revival following the launch and certificate award of its yearly program over the weekend.

A total of 27 junior sailors with their instructors were recognized and awarded with certificates.

The kids are certified for basic level, intermediate level and advance level of optimist class boat training – and will continue this year every Saturdays at the PCYC beachfront.

PCYC junior sailing coach Geoffrey Baragamu says that the training has been improved for the kids and also sailing instructors.

“These training have taken to new heights to reach the regional standard compared to past years,” Baragamu said.

PCYC sailing instructors also completed their safety boat handling training last year with two more courses this year – safety boat operation and first aid training.

The PCYC junior sailing initiative is supported by Bauro & Associates, National Fisheries Development (NFD), MP Construction and PCYC.

The national government through the National Sport Council (NSC), Sol2023 National Hosting Authority (NHA) and National Olympic Committee of Solomon Islands (NOCSI) has pledge support for the water sport towards the Pacific Games 2023.