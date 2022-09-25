Dubai Investor in the country

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

By NED GAGAHE

A Dubai Based Investor is in the country to look at some investible sites in the Western Province.

Permanent Secretary (PS), Ministry of Culture and Tourism Barney Sivoro revealed this during the B5 event hosted by Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), Ministry of Culture and Tourism and its stakeholder at the Heritage Park Hotel last week.

PS Sivoro stated that one of Solomon Islands key achievements in its participation at the world Expo 2020 Dubai is we were able to secure distributors and markets for 2 of our local companies. Soltuna and Coconut Pacific.

“We successfully participated at the 2020 Expo at Dubai for 6 months from last year so it ended in April this year,

“For the tourism sector, from the information we produce on the investible sites in Western Province we were able to display that as well.”

“Currently we have a Dubai based investor in the country, who is now in Western Province, trying to look at some of the sites and Islands we have promoted at the Expo.” Mr Sivoro stated.

“I think this kind of event has provided an opportunity to promote our destination, so that we can have breakthrough to the international market.” PS Sivoro stated

Meanwhile, the outcome of the visit once successful will be a major breakthrough for our tourism sector.

The Island Sun was aware that Central Islands province is amongst the list of investible sites the investor will visit as well.

PS Sivoro highlighted that similar upcoming events the Osaka Expo in Japan in 2025 and 2030 Expo will be a unique opportunity to market our destination to the world stage.

“It’s another opportunity for private sectors, we look forward to if we want to expand our markets at the international arena.” PS Sivoro stated.