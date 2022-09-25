Kili thanks West/East Kwaio for peaceful by-election

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

PROVINCIAL Police Commander (PPC) of Malaita province, suprintendant Lesley Kili has thanked the public of West and East Kwaio for the peaceful by-elections last week.

In his acknowledgement, he applauded voters, supporters and people from ward 18 in East Kwaio and West Kwaio and ward 28 for the respect shown to the rule of law during the by-election.

He said despite minor hitches encountered during the process of the by-elections, everything went smoothly and it was a successful by-election.

“The provincial police are happy and would like to register that there is no arrest made in relation to the by-election.

“This shows how people value the law and ensured the by-elections were peacefully administered for their sake,” PPC Kili said.

He thanked voters and supporters for their patients during the process of counting and importantly their acceptance of the by-elections results.

Kili, on the note acknowledged the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) and all election officials for their time and commitment to ensure the by-elections are successfully done.

He also thanked all the electoral stakeholders and donor partners for the support provided to the successful and peaceful running of the by-elections.