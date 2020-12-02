‘Disappointing draw

Advertise with Islandsun

Frigates, Ibis share points

BY PETER ZOLEVEKE II

UNDERESTIMATING saw Isabel Frigates held to a surprise 2 all draw against a rejuvenated Renbel Ibis who managed to share points in Day 4 of the Solomon Cup 2020 Group B yesterday.

The 2-2 draw did not sink in well for both head coaches who despite chances to secure all three points yesterday saw them walk with a point each. Despite the result both coaches said they were satisfied with the point.

Frigates came off to a flying start in the competition unlike Ibis who were thumped 5 – 0 by Makira Ulawa Kakamora in Match Day 2.

Ibis head coach, Batram Suri when coming in yesterday’s fixture was more focused going for the 3 points.

“I’m a little bit happy with the result but we should have won that’s what we were aiming for, especially when we created three open chances in the first half but could not convert it,” Suri said in a post-match interview.

The Southerners had the early advantage an improved side from their opening defeat playing exceptionally on possession managed under hard working midfielder, Jorge B Tongaka. Steve Mane had the lead for Ibis from a loose corner kick for them to get the advantage heading for the breather.

“Our first game we really don’t know our opponents that well on how they (Makira) play, and it makes it the hardest part for a team. But I have to adjust our playing format system looking at the strength of my players,” says Suri.

Ibis played a 4-4-2 format a change to Suri’s initial 4-3-3 set up. Isabel level the score just minutes into the second spell through Isaiah Malasa not long for Mane again to get his second goal for Ibis in the competition from a rebound shot.

It was experienced Frigates midfielder, Obed Havimana who pulled one goal back to draw level from a well-timed shot outside the 18 yard box.

Speedy forwards Lavenstar Puia and substitute Lenny Kaitu had several goal opportunities but was well dealt with under leading role of Samuel Osifelo to put things to safety.

On the other hand Frigates keep menacing in search for a late winner but their attempts were denied by former Kurukuru goalkeeper Paul Laki manning the Ibis posts.

For Omokirio the draw against the underdogs was blamed for his players’ attitude of underestimating, after an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Honiara Warriors in their opening match in the competition.

“I’m not satisfied. We were planning for a win today (yesterday) unfortunately performance was not up to the standard where we should get the points. We are not satisfied, despite that we get a point at least we don’t loss,” Omokirio said.

“Our team attitude, when against a tough opponent we have the attitude to fight when against a known weak side our approach also is weak,” he admitted.

“Also we know all the teams are prepared well coming in the competition, recruiting best players

Frigates now temporarily sits top of Group B with four points after the draw, leaving their group open for favorites Makira Ulawa Kakamora who they will go head to head in a group decider on Thursday 3.

The draw see Ibis now with one point and sits fourth position, top of Central Shields who are yet to open their account following their humiliating 7-0 loss to Honiara Warriors in their opener yesterday.

