We’ll make a U-turn: Kiki

Rukumana leads golden boot race

By Taromane Martin

DESPITE their opening defeat to Honiara Warriors yesterday Central Shields Head Coach Tome Kiki says his side will make a U-turn in their next match.

Shields were mauled by Warriors 7-0 in their opening fixture in Group B yesterday.

Former Junior Kurukuru player Frankster Rukumana netted five goals in the win to see him lead the 2020 Solomon Cup golden boot race with six goals in day four of the competition yesterday.

Warriors Head Coach Henry Koto said after their opening 3-1 defeat to Isabel Frigates they went back and worked on their weaknesses for their remaining matches.

“We worked on individuals, our team work and stepped up our preparations for today, “he said.

“Today the boys had a strong determination to win the game. Now the confidence has returned and we look forward for our next games.

“Some of our players did received knocks and we will go back and manage those,” Coach Koto said.

Despite the heavy loss Coach Koto said they accepted the result and will make a U-turn in their next fixture.

“Underestimation was there because Warriors lost their first game to Frigates.

“Despite the loss, I’m proud of the boys being their first time to come and play here. Most are young ones. Only a few are old ones that played in 2017.

“I think the problem for us was we started slow. Intensity was also slow and we failed to pick up in our game. However we accept the result.

“Areas we need to improve on is defending. We accept the loss. This is the second time we conceded a big margin in this competition.

“Central Shield will make a U-turn for our next game against Renbel (ibis) on Thursday,” Kiki said.

The win sees Warriors with three points with two games left in Group B while Shields are yet to register a point. Shields have three more games left in their campaign.

