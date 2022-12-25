Damage assessment for 7.0 earthquake completes

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) for the 7.0 earthquake of November 22 has completed.

Guadalcanal province emergency operations centre (PEOC) conducted the IDA, completing it on December 8.

PEOC’s findings say more than 18,000 people were exposed to the earthquake, 362 dwelling houses sustaining some level of damage, school infrastructures severely damaged, and livelihood (food gardens) sustaining damage or destroyed. At least two water sources were reported to be destroyed.

Following that IDA report the Guadalcanal Province Disaster Operation Centre is committed to ensure that recommendations must be actioned.

The recommendations are resourcing of the Sector Response Plan of Action to ensure implementation to support the affected population of South and Southwest Guadalcanal.

Sectors to prioritise recovery activities for South and Southwest of Guadalcanal in their 2023 work plan.

Development Partners to support the Sector response plans for South and Southwest Guadalcanal through working with Sector Committee Chairs

Meanwhile development partners have also assured of their support towards the affected areas of Guadalcanal.

According to the Situation report, the government of New Zealand has approved SBD200,000 to support the IDA on Guadalcanal, whilst the Peoples Republic of China has donated SBD1.7 million for the earthquake disaster relief and early recovery.

The implementation of the relief will be through the appropriate government sectors and the Guadalcanal provincial government, the report says.