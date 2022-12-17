Customs collected $1.2 billion in revenue, 2022

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Solomon Islands Customs and Excise Division has collected a staggering $1.2 billion dollars in its financial year 2022.

Customs Comptroller Jim Sutton revealed this at the induction of 18 new recruit Customs officers on December 15.

The 18 new recruit officers were part of the graduate trainee programme undertaken by the Customs Division within the Ministry of Finance and Treasury as part of its reform programs that was geared towards modernizing the Customs Division.

Sutton said that the Customs is the second largest revenue collector for the government.

Sutton added that on daily basis Customs can collect millions of dollars in a single day in terms of its revenue collection.

“Customs collects revenue and we are the second largest revenue collection after Inland Revenue Division.

“At the moment just for your information we are sitting around 1.2 billion dollars just for this year that we have collected so far,” Sutton said.