Judgment on Chinese couple, next week

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Judgment on the case against a Chinese couple alleged of stealing money from their employer in Auki around December 2021 is set for December 19.

Vivian Xi Tong and Carman Qiusheng Liu are facing charges of larceny by servant and Embezzlement.

The charges are related to an incident alleged to have occurred on December 24, 2021.

It was alleged that the owner went to China in June 2021 and was not able to return due to the Covid restrictions; the couple looked after the complainant’s shop at Auki.

Prosecution alleged that upon the owner’s return from China he noticed that his shop was not doing well compared to before he left for China in June 2021.

After some investigation by himself, it was alleged that the owner found foreign currencies in the couple’s room and also discovered mobile phone transactions being made in the amount of $200,000 to China.

Prosecution said that foreign currencies discovered are, USD$4,160, AUD$6,100, NZD$1,490 and local currency of SBD$20,000.

A private lawyer Jim Seuika is representing the defendants.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.