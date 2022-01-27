COVID HOSTPOTS ON THE RISE IN HONIARA

Advertise with Islandsun

Health authorities have identified 13 additional covid hotspots within Honiara city since Tuesday this week, taking the total to 38 hotspots.

The 13 areas include the Lungga Market area, Mbokona, Tuvaruhu, Pakoe, Kukum SDA head quarter, Kombevatu, Lengakiki, Number 3, Mbokonavera 2, Tanuli, Panatina heights, Ranadi APCO area and the Pacific Casino area.

Health and Medical Services Minister Dr. Culwick Togamana today urged residents in these areas to limit movement and interaction in order to reduce the chances of getting infected.

“All in these hotspot areas, you are strongly advised to limit movements within your community and beyond. Remain at home and strictly observe COVID-19 public health care measures at all times,” Dr. Togamana said.

Contact tracing data collected since the outbreak last week has indicated a jump in hotspot figures which predicted more transmission in the coming days.

–GCU