COVID Are’are deaths to be confirmed

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

EIGHT deaths in the East Are Are constituency recently reported as being related to covid-19 are yet to be confirmed.

Chairman of the Malaita Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for covid-19 at Kilu’ufi, Dr Rex Maukera told this paper investigation is pending on the status of the deaths.

He said the fact that the deaths occurred within the past two weeks and are purported to be covid-19 as the virus is believed to be in the area, yet they are yet to prove it.

Maukera said investigation is being conducted on the matter and a team is on the ground in East Are Are, where findings will be released soon.

On that note, he said another death recently reported on West Kwaio was related to covid-19.

Maukera said the deceased was a registered nurse who had been employed by communities in West Kwaio and worked at a clinic in the area prior to his death.

He said the deceased was fully vaccinated and had underlying medication conditions before his passing-on.

Maukera said so far Malaita province has three confirmed covid-19 related deaths, and as of yesterday one case is on oxygen at the Kilu’ufi hospital and a total of 345 cases for the province.