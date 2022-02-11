Frontliners to use KGVI dormitories

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Dormitories of King George VI national secondary school will be used as accommodation for frontline workers.

In a media statement yesterday, the national disaster council said:

King George Sixth National Secondary School dormitories were jointly assessed and approved by the National Disaster Operations Committees (N-DOC) for Sector Response for Education, Health and Infrastructure to accommodate frontline teams engage in the COVID-19 response operations.

Frontline teams started occupying the dormitories over the weekend. Initially, the designated dorms with bed capacity of 300 were renovated and repurposed to accommodate incoming passengers in April 2020.

The state owned school was included into the N-DOC for Camp Management Sector (CMSC) managed accommodations.

Currently, CMSC is supporting SIG frontline agencies with accommodation support for their deployed response teams.

CMSC said due to the large number of occupants in the Government-operated Quarantine Stations, they have to find more spaces liveable for frontliners to isolate while engaging in the response operations.

“The workers isolate in the dormitories for duration of their rotational shifts. They will leave the accommodation to reunite with their families once they meet COVID-19 testing protocols.

“Bedding and dignity kits were supplied to occupants upon registration and served daily food,” the statement said.

Meanwhile schools throughout the country remain closed.

–NDC PRESS