Malaita calls for support to help fight COVID-19

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI

MALAITA province is in dire need for support as the virus continues to take its toll in the province.

Chairman of Malaita Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for covid-19 at Kilu’ufi, Dr Rex Maukera mentioned this to Island Sun yesterday.

He said since the outbreak they continue to receive support from Honiara, but they continue to need more support to deal with the current situation.

“So far we continue to receive support on different areas to the outbreak in the province and just recently we received PPEs and 10 oxygen equipment from Honiara.

“The PPEs have been put in use and soon they are expected to run out and we need more support of the needed equipment.

“And for the 10 oxygen, we will distribute them amongst other health centres in the province where they already have the virus,” Maukera said.

He said Atoifi hospital has already been delivered with an oxygen while Nafinua, Malu’u and Afio are yet to receive oxygen each to support patients at the centre.

Maukera said that six oxygen will be put for use at the Kilu’ufi hospital in Auki.

He said the outbreak has put the provincial health in a considerable situation where support is much needed to deal with the current spread of the virus.

Maukera said the provincial health will continue to provide support to people during the situation and asked everyone for cooperation to try and curb the spread of the virus.

He appealed to people in the province to continue to adhere to covid-19 measures which are super important when faced with the current situation.

Maukera called on everyone in the province to continue to practice hand washing with soap and the use of sanitizer, wear face masks, avoid any form of gathering, restrict public movement or movement between communities and other advisable measures.