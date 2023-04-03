Court reminds illegal street sellers to engage in lawful activity to earn money

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A woman who admitted selling betelnuts and rolls of cigarette at the Sol-plaza area was given a bound-over sentence by court.

Angelina Eri on March 15, 2023 was seen by two Law Enforcement officers from the Honiara City Council selling rolls and betelnuts at the Sol-plaza Town ground area while doing their random street patrol along the Point Cruz High-Way.

Having seen that activity, Law enforcement officers approached the woman and escorted to the Council’s station and charged her.

Magistrate Hayniel Max sentencing the defendant highlighted the maximum penalty for illegal Hawking in public place is a fine of 1000 penalty units ($1,000).

“Though I admire your ideal courage for breaking the law in order to feed your family, I must remind you that there other means available for you to lawfully earn money. First – simply make an application to the Executive Officer of the Town Council for a Hawkers license. Second – if your application is to be refused then take the same courage like you did when scampering around town for customers, to stand before the Counsel to address them in support of your appeal. Third – engage yourself in other lawful means for small income purposes. E.g. small gardening, baking, housemaid, shop assistant etc….

“I know you have your reasons for being deceitful, to avoid paying for a hawkers license before engaging in such unsolicited behaviour, but it’s good to be honest and just be a law-abiding citizen sometimes”. Magistrate Max said.

Magistrate Max told the woman that her admission to the court gives her credit that honesty is required of any human being, so as any Solomon Islander living in Honiara.

‘I understand that you have your reasons for breaking the law but you must be reminded to never feed your home with the proceeds gained from acts of trickery, ignorance and other unlawful activities” Max highlighted.

Therefore after considering the mitigating factors and also the circumstances of the offending, Magistrate Max impose a Bound over sentence in the sum of $200.

The court also made orders that the defendant to be of good behaviour for a period of six months.

He also orders for the forfeit of the goods confiscated to the Government.

Ambrose Motui Honiara City Council Prosecutor prosecutes the case in court.