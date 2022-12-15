Counting of ballot papers begins

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA



COUNTING of ballot papers kicks off at three counting centers in Western Province.

The counting centers are, Seghe, Noro and Gizo.

Counting at Noro already started at 10 am today beginning with Ward 14, Ward 15, and Ward 19.

Police have established a no-go zone at the counting station to make sure the counting goes smoothly.

Police are also present at the counting center providing security.

Only counting agents and authorized officials who will carry out the counting are allowed to enter the counting center premises.

As planned, the Assistant Returning Officer will announce the winners as soon as counting on each ward is completed. Counting will continue until all the ballot boxes are completed today (December 15).