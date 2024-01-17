Concern on increase of school fees

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PARENTS and guardians are grappling with the burden of increased school fees this year, sparking concerns about the lack of corresponding improvements in school infrastructure.

Some parents raised concerned that if fees are on the rise, there should be a noticeable enhancement in the quality of education and facilities.

Francis Gabby said that as school fees increase, teachers must diligently fulfill their roles in the classroom. The expectation is that the fees paid should translate into tangible improvements in the educational experience for students.

He said some schools charged high fees but their school infrastructures are really not conducive for students to learn inside.

He said school board or management must improve their school once they charged so much on school fees.

One parent also expresses concern that schools should provide school stationeries as well for student especially primary schools.

According to the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, Regulations specifies rules and requirements on school fees limits in compliance with the Education Act and Education Regulations 2023.

Subject to this regulation, an education provider of a school may charge school fees for each

year (or part of a year in which a student is enrolled or attends the school).

The maximum amount of school fees that may be charged for school student for a year are as

follows:

· Primary Education: Urban is $1,200.00, non-urban is $250.00.

· For Junior Secondary Education Day student Urban $2,000.00 and Non-urban is $800.00.

· For Junior Secondary Education boarding: Urban is $4,500.00 and non-urban is $2,800.00.

· For Senior Secondary day student Urban $4,000.00 and Non-urban is $3,000.00.

· For Senior Secondary Boarding Urban is $9,000.00 and non-urban is $7,200.00.

No other fees or levies of any kind may be charged for the enrolment or attendance of a student at a school in particular enrolling a student in a school, placing a student on a waiting list for enrolment, transferring a student from one school to another and sitting an examination or participating in school-based assessment. Thus, these types of fees should not be included in the above school fees.

Voluntary contributions can be requested in addition to the school fees, for a specific purpose. For example, to support a building project such as a Library. However, the school or Center must allow students to continue to attend classes even when contributions are not paid since it is voluntary.

However, parents can be expected to provide consumables such as stationery, uniforms, excursion, extracurricular activities and transport to and from school.

The range of school fees in the School fees rules does not apply to self –funded schools because school fees of self-funding schools is not regulated because such schools do not receive Government funding.