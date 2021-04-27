Choiseul jab launch, roll-out this week

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

VACCINATION official launch and roll -out for Choiseul province is scheduled for this week, says Pauline McNeil – permanent secretary to Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Mrs McNeil said preparations for covid-19 vaccination roll out plan have been completed especially on vaccination awareness, vaccinator training, data entry, management information and adverse effect following immunisation training have also been done.

She said all these number activities will lead on to the launch and roll out.

“We are looking at either Wednesday or Thursday this week to launch the Choiseul province COVID-19 vaccination roll to kick start their vaccination programme.

“I want to thank the province to pledging their support to the roll out including the provincial health director supervising and team for the on-going work done to ensure the Choiseul province COVID-19 vaccination roll out successfully.

“It is a different kind of operation but we hoping that all roll outs will be successful as we move on,” said McNeil.