Cabinet to decide on high-risk flights

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

CABINET is yet to decide on operating incoming travelers from high-risk countries, says Albert Kabui – special secretary to Prime Minister.

Mr Kabui said these flights are from high-risk countries especially Papua New Guinea and India.

“The over sight committee have met yesterday to consider and review passengers coming in from those two risky countries whether we will continue to take them all or to put a halt,” he said.

Kabui said the committee will make a comment to cabinet to make a decision as whether to stop travelers coming in from high-risk countries especially PNG and India in the near future.

He said for repatriation flights for citizens in UK, Japan and Philippines they are still reviewing on how best they will bring them home.

Kabui further stressed in light of three most recent cases as they are detected from incoming passengers coming in from PNG.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands remained at 20 registered cases of COVID-19.