Chinese police teach martial arts to locals

A total of 50 women and children were taught martial arts during a Public Order Management (POM) training at Tulagi, Central Islands Province (CIP) for officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF).

The China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) conducted martial art training for local women in the afternoon after Official Police programme finishes each day.

CPLT spent an hour and thirty minutes after its sessions with the RSIPF and engage with local women and children on self-defence martial arts.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Ian Vaevaso said this is a good initiative for women and children to learn basic self-defence to protect them.

“As we know, Central Province has a few rape incident in the past and this training is relevant to equip our women and children.

DC Vaevaso said these women and children came to the training ground to watch the training and have expressed their appreciation for the professionalism and friendship of the Chinese police.

Mr Vaevaso said, some women who came and watched liked the Chinese culture and Chinese Kungfu very much and have asked for the police to provide martial art training for these local women and children.

“The enthusiasm of the women and children participating in the training is high every day in the afternoon. They wait at the training ground for the Chinese instructors to leave work.”

A local participant said the Chinese instructors are enthusiastic and sincere.

He said through training, they feel they have enhanced their self-confidence and have mastered a certain degree of safety protection capable ability, and their sense of security in life has also been enhanced.