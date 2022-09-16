Laundry items donated to NRH

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Papua New Guinea (PNG) community donated laundry items to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) this week.

The items include 100-bed sheets or linens and pillowcases, 20 door mats, and two cartons of bleach and other washing detergents.

Chairman of the PNG-Solomon Islands Community Association Carson Korowa said funds used to purchase the items were from their recent fundraising efforts.

“The donation is by way of sharing the joy of our country’s important national event with the people of Solomon Islands,” Korowa said.

He also acknowledged the deep ties that exist between the people of PNG and Solomon Islands, describing it as “transcending beyond the diplomatic relationship”.

NRH’s Chief Executive Officer Dr George Malefoasi expressed sincere appreciation to the PNG community for the donation.

“The donation came at a time when demand for these items have increased due to increasing number of patients,” Malefoasi said.

He added that with every patient, there is at the most one to two caregivers, so the exact number of people the hospital is taking care of doubles the total admissions.

“So thank you very much for the donation which we truly appreciate and receive with hearts that are filled with thanks.”

The PNG-SI community comprised of Papua New Guinea nationals living and working in Solomon Islands, including those married here and their children and Solomon Islanders born and raised in Papua New Guinea.