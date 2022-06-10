Case of missing One Link money trudges on

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Investigations into the missing One Link exhibit money has completed, and prosecution says it is now ready to serve defence with disclosures.

Public Prosecutor Olivia Ratu told the court on Wednesday, investigations on the police officer accused of stealing the money has been completed.

The case was mentioned before Principal Magistrate Tearo Beneteti on Wednesday.

Ms Ratu said she would serve defence the disclosures before close of business on Wednesday.

Since the file is huge, defence said it needed time to consult with the accused.

Thus, Magistrate Beneteti adjourned the case to July 6 for mention and possible plea.

The accused, Makasi Dolaiano, is facing one count of larceny by servant in relation to an incident which allegedly occurred in 2021.

This is the case of the missing exhibit money of around $300,000 that was earlier recovered from the so-called Director of One-link Pacifica during police investigations in early 2021.

The money was kept under police custody as exhibit for the courts.

However, it was reported missing later that year.