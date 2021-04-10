Case of former officer set for pre-trial in court

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a retired female police inspector charged for one count of indecent act and one count of consumption of liquor will appear in court on Monday for a pre-trial conference.

This is the case that occurred at Temotu in 2018.

The Prosecution alleged that the incident occurred on October 12 2018 at the Luesalemba School during its Graduation ceremony.

The accused was drinking alcohol with the complainant and others on that said date, later that day between 7pm – 8pm, the victim was too drunk and was lying on his back facing up at one of his wantok.

The accused upon seeing the complainant falling asleep, got up moved to where the complainant was lying lifted her skirt and sat down ontop of the complainant’s private part and moved her buttock. While doing the act, she was then approached by someone and they pulled her out from the complainant.

Paul Fanasia of the Office of the Public Prosecution’s office appeared for the crown yesterday.