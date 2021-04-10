Police still search for mother of dead infant

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says that police have not yet identified the mother of the infant found at the Holy cross area on April 5 2021.

Responding to a question asked during the recent press conference on whether or not police have arrested the mother of the deceased infant, Mangau said police are yet to locate and arrest the mother, but investigations are still ongoing.

Police this week attended to an incident relating to the body of the female infant found in the Holy Cross Cathedral area.

The matter was reported to police and officers at the Central Police Station and a team from Police Forensics attended the scene and took photographs and conducted an inquiry.

“The body of the infant was later transported to the National Referral Hospital morgue for medical examination, “Police said

Police said the infant was estimated to be about six to eight months old.

Police continue to call on people living in and around the Holy Cross Cathedral area who may have any information about the matter to come forward and assist police with the investigation.