Case of double compelled sex returns to court tomorrow

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a man accused of taking a video recording of a male and a female he had forced to have sexual intercourse returns to court tomorrow.

The incident is said to have taken place in November last year at the hillside near the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) compound.

Tomorrow’s court session is for the defendant to take his plea.

Charles Manaba is charged for two counts of compelled sexual intercourse.

In the last court hearing the defendant was only charged with one count of compelled sexual intercourse, however, prosecution filed an additional charge of compelled sexual intercourse as there are two victims.

The defence lawyer asked for an adjournment as she needed time to discuss with her client and obtain instructions as to where his client stand regarding the two counts.

Bail for the defendant has been extended.

Police alleged on November 19, 2023 at the Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) hillside area in Honiara, Manaba took a video of the female and male after forcing them to have sexual intercourse in front of the camera.

The video clip shortly went viral on the social media platform Facebook.

The matter was reported to police and the accused was arrested and charged accordingly. DPP appears for the Crown and PSO appears for the Defendant