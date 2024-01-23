Case against Chinese business woman on intimidation charge returns today

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case against a Chinese business woman will return to court today after it was adjourned yesterday due to no interpreter being available.

The Chinese businesswoman is being accused of intimidation and molestation.

The case was mentioned yesterday but since there was no Mandarin interpreter, it was adjourned.

Rano private law firm which represents the defendant informed the court that they are ready for trial, however, the issue is Chinese interpreter availability.

Court was also told that the High Court head of interpreter division is still to find a Mandarin interpreter, which was also a problem last year.

Sun Yuan Yuan is charged with one count of intimidation and molestation. She has pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecution told the court he will call three witnesses for the trial however, one of his witnesses is outside of the country.

Therefore, Crown told the court that if that particular witness is not available anytime this week, the crown will make an application for other alternative ways to conduct the trial whether through zoom or he will made an application to cancel that particular witness for grounds of unavailable witness.

Police alleged on August 4, 2023 at Mass Corner Restaurant, Capital Park, East Honiara in the Guadalcanal Province the defendant intimidated and molested the complainant, a Chinese man.

The matter was reported to the police and the defendant dealt with accordingly. Police Prosecution Department appears for the Crown and Private Law Firm appears for the defendant.