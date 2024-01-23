Armed robbery case returns tomorrow in court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ROMINAH FAKA

The case of two men accused of armed robbery has been suspended for January 24 for interim-mention.

Chris Yambeyabbi and Eddie Maki are charged jointly with armed robbery regarding an incident which allegedly took place on December 23, 2022 at the engineering department office of the China Harbour Construction at King George Six Area.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The trial was set to commence on March 11 this year.

Matter will be heard in court tomorrow Wednesday, January 24 for interim-mention; parties in carriage of the file are to attend to the court or provide instructions to the court, informing the court whether they have issues or not regarding the trial commencement.

Bail for both defendants have been extended.

It was alleged that Maki was armed with an axe and Yambeyabbi a home-made pistol.

They allegedly entered the office and threatened the Managing Director of the Engineering Department of China Harbour Construction with the pistol before escaping with valuable items worth $11,000.

Police arrested Yambeyabbi on January 10 and located the home-made firearm and some other items which police believed were used to make home-made firearm.

Also prosecution alleged both claimed the defendants used threatening violence with firearm, possession of firearms and ammunition.

Office of Public Prosecution appears for Crown and Public Solicitor Office appears for Defence.