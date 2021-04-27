ATM machines damaged

Advertise with Islandsun

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU

THREE Bank South Pacific automated teller machines (ATM) at the Heritage Park Branch were damaged on Saturday night and are currently closed.

A statement from the Bank South Pacific Bank said the matter has been reported to police by bank management and an investigation ordered into the matter.

BSP shared pictures showed the machines bearing damages to their screen.

“To our Solomon Island Customers please note that three ATM at Heritage Park Branch were vandalised and will be out of action for some time.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Replacement parts will be ordered Monday (yesterday),” the Bank statement said.

Many customers have gone to social media to express their anger against the culprits.

