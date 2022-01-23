Buzzing Gizo town silent

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

THE buzzing Gizo town came into a standstill yesterday following the implementation of COVID-19 measures taken by authorities in the province on Friday.

Only a few shoppers can be seen roaming the town buying groceries from the shops.

On the eastern end of the township, empty tables can be seen at the busy Gizo Market as it was dead silent as the market closed for business yesterday.

While residence stayed indoors, police and volunteers took to the Gizo Main Street advising betel nut vendors to stop selling on public areas.

Later yesterday afternoon, Gizo police confiscated betel nut tables at the area known as Buni and also in other parts of Gizo.

The tables were transported to the Gizo dumpsite and burnt.

Reports reaching Island Sun Gizo states that the exercise was carried out to stop betel vendors from selling their products at the site and at the same time satisfy one the Western Province’s public measures against COVID-19.