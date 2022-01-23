Communities activate COVID-19 protocols

Advertise with Islandsun

A NUMBER of communities within and outside of Honiara have taken initiatives to protect their members from the corona virus.

One such community is Belaha, central Guadalcanal, on the eastern side of Honiara.

A community leader, Israel Sibia posted on Facebook yesterday, they have commenced community lockdown regulations.

“We asked Honiara residents to avoid unnecessary travel into the community, this includes all leisure and holiday trips,” Sibia said.

“In our meeting, we also call on Guadalcanal Province Health authorities to visit the community to:

– Conduct COVID-19 tests

– Conduct vaccination for the eligible and consents

– Distribution of masks, sanitisers and gloves

– Restock Lunga/Belaha clinic with painkillers and other drugs that have ran out.

Sibia said all Belaha community members are urged to:

– Refrain from unnecessary movements in the community

– avoid unnecessary travel to Honiara

– Keep personal hygiene requirements

– Social distance

– Donate food to boys manning check point

Meanwhile, in the townships of Gizo, Western Province, and Tulagi, Central Province, authorities there have banned the public sale of betel nuts. The move is in line with COVID-19 protocol of social distancing and to avoid transmiss