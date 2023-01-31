Botanical garden murder incident set for mention

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of the Botanical Garden murder case will appear at the High Court on Wednesday this week for mention.

This is for the court to get an update on the case from the lawyers.

The case is a part-heard trial matter and prosecution has already called all their witnesses.

Ruben Jayrick Hitu is charged with one count of manslaughter in relation to the incident, which occurred on July 25, 2020.

Defendant Hitu was alleged to have involved in the murder of a 40-year-old man at the upper cliff next to the Botanical Garden in west Honiara.

The allegation said on that morning police were alerted that a person had fallen from the cliff before the entrance gate to the Botanical Garden; police responded to the report and discovered a body at the scene around 7am.

Police said the deceased and his girlfriend had gone up the cliff heading to the Botanical Garden prior to the incident. It is alleged that while the deceased and his girlfriend were at the top of the cliff, two men appeared and attacked the deceased.

Prosecution alleged that the deceased and the partner referred to as JM were having their food at one of the sites on top of the hill when they were approached by two young men who questioned them whether they had had sex.

Police also said that from reports they received the deceased answered them by saying that nothing happened, and it was at that time one of the accused allegedly grabbed the girl, but she resisted and escaped to a distance.

Prosecution also alleged that the girl saw the two men assault the deceased with their fists and legs.

At that time, she rushed down to where she and the deceased had earlier met a group of people but saw no one around so she walked further down and met a man who was not part of the group whom she begged for help.

She returned and looked for her partner but could not find him.

His body was later discovered down the cliff.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.