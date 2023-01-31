Nehemiah’s fraud case to continue trial next month

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Hearing on the case of a man alleged of failing to pay for items he had taken on credit will continue next month.

This is the case of Martin Pola Nehemiah who was charged with three counts of false pretence in relation to the alleged incident which occurred on February 5, 2019.

Previously the case was adjourned to allow prosecution and defence to make submissions on new evidence filed to the court.

The submissions were made and the presiding magistrate made the ruling yesterday and re-set the date to continue trial on February 17, 2023.

The allegation said the accused met with the owner of the shop and introduced himself as the president of the Accelerate Christian Education Schools of Solomon Islands.

He convinced the shop owner at Smart Technology to collect items and pay for them later when his school received its grant.

Later on, February 28, 2019 around 10am the accused came and collected one mobile phone at a cost of $2,250 as according to the agreement and walked out with a proforma invoice.

Again, on March 15, 2019 he collected one notebook laptop14 inches and 1X 8c Honour brand mobile.

Later, on March 28, 2019, he went to the Smart technology shop and collected two Redmi mobile handsets.

The total cost of all items collected is $12,150.

Couple of months later the shop owner made several attempts to call the accused to settle his credits but was unsuccessful.

The shop owner gave him enough time but till March 2021 but the accused never turned up to settle his credits and the matter was reported to police in which the accuse Nehemiah was arrested and charged.

Police Prosecution Service prosecutes the case in court.