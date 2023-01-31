KOICA 2023 scholarship for public servants opens

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Korea’s scholarship programme has opened up for interested public servants wishing to pursue Masters in 2023.

The Government of Korea through KOICA is offering Master Degree scholarships to eligible Solomon Islanders for the academic year 2023.

In a statement posted on their Facebook page yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET) said the programme was designed to nurture key leaders to advance, promote and contribute to the socia-economic development of their respective countries.

“Interested candidates are advised to visit http://www.koica.go.kr/ciat/index.do for further information regarding the offered programs and the application guideline/form is hereby enclosed.

“All applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, addressed to Asia and Africa Political Desk no later than the 6th March 2023.” The statement said.