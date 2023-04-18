Ballot paper draw for West Kwara’ae by-election done

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY SAMIE WAIKOR

THE Electoral Team in Auki conducted a ballot paper draw for the West Kwara’ae constituency by-election at the nomination centre in Buma last Friday.

The ballot paper draw was to determine the numbering of candidates’ names in sequence and how they will appear on the ballot paper during polling day.

Election Manager for the by-election, Mr David Filia Tuita who is also the Provincial Secretary acting for Malaita province told SunAuki yesterday, “We completed the ballot paper draw for West Kwara’ae constituency by-election on Friday last week.”

Candidates’ names as it will appear on ballot paper;

Names of Candidates Political Party 1 Solomon Manui Independent 2 Bernard Gale Independent 3 Solomon Kalu Independent 4 David Lidimani Independent 5 Alex Iduri Independent 6 Alfred Taendo Independent 7 Fred Ramoli Solomon Islands Democratic Party 8 Ivan Tonafalea Independent 9 Wilson Mae Independent 10 Jerrylim Laufilu Solomon Islands United Party 11 Alfred JM Tuasulia Independent 12 Ismael Rocky Kako Independent

Tuita said a total of 12 candidates were nominated and after the lapse of the date for withdrawal on Friday, April 14, none of them did.

He said out of the 12 candidates, two will contest under political parties while the rest are independent candidates.