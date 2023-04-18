Ballot paper draw for West Kwara’ae by-election done

Written by
Samie Waikori
-
0
36
Ballot paper draw at Buma.
Advertise with Islandsun
Share

BY SAMIE WAIKOR

THE Electoral Team in Auki conducted a ballot paper draw for the West Kwara’ae constituency by-election at the nomination centre in Buma last Friday.

The ballot paper draw was to determine the numbering of candidates’ names in sequence and how they will appear on the ballot paper during polling day.

Election Manager for the by-election, Mr David Filia Tuita who is also the Provincial Secretary acting for Malaita province told SunAuki yesterday, “We completed the ballot paper draw for West Kwara’ae constituency by-election on Friday last week.”

Candidates’ names as it will appear on ballot paper;   

 Names of CandidatesPolitical Party
1Solomon ManuiIndependent
2Bernard GaleIndependent
3Solomon KaluIndependent
4David LidimaniIndependent
5Alex IduriIndependent
6Alfred TaendoIndependent
7Fred RamoliSolomon Islands Democratic Party
8Ivan TonafaleaIndependent
9Wilson MaeIndependent
10Jerrylim LaufiluSolomon Islands United Party
11Alfred JM TuasuliaIndependent
12Ismael Rocky KakoIndependent

Tuita said a total of 12 candidates were nominated and after the lapse of the date for withdrawal on Friday, April 14, none of them did.

He said out of the 12 candidates, two will contest under political parties while the rest are independent candidates.


Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR