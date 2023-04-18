By-election activity in West Kwara’ae

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE Electoral Team in Auki will publish the second notice of electoral activities for West Kwara’ae constituency by-election soon.

Election Manager for the by-election, also PS acting for Malaita province, Mr David Filia Tuita told SunAuki yesterday, “We look forward to publish the second notice of the by-election soon. The notice will involve binning -up of voters list at polling stations in the constituency.”

He said other election activities carried out so far include; awareness on the by-election and others as well as the recent nomination of candidates and ballot paper draw.

Tuita said after publishing the second notice, they also look forward for the RO’s notice of election that will include; polling hours, candidate and nominator details to put-up on May 10.

He said other activity will be the appointment of counting agents and polling agents that will be on May 14.

Tuita said by that time, it will be less than two weeks before the polling day as preparation will be mounted for polling day on May 24.

He said all candidates also aware that the last day of campaigning will be on May 22, just a day away from the polling.

Tuita said so far, all activities for the by-election have been running smoothly, while they hope for a peaceful and successful by-election for West Kwara’ae constituency.