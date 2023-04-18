Murder case returns to court

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a murder accused will appear again in court on Wednesday this week for mention.

This is for counsels to confirm and sort issues before the trial date on April 24.

David Tingi is charged with one count of murder in relation to an incident at Peochakuri village in South Guadalcanal on May 6, 2022.

Allegations said the defendant and the deceased had an argument prior to the incident. The defendant allegedly struck a hammer on the victim’s head and continued to punch the victim whilst he was on the ground.

Due to the alleged attack the victim sustained serious injuries. The victim was transported to the National Referral Hospital for medical treatment unfortunately the victim later died several days after.

Police alleged that the cause of the incident started with an argument in which the deceased was alleged to have attempted to rape his own daughter on several occasions prior to the murder incident.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown.