Awareness in Savo as volcano twitches

By EDDIE OSIFELO

Monitoring and community awareness is underway on Savo island following the increase in volcanic activities there.

Villagers had reported the surge in seismic happenings on July 28.

As a result, the Seismology Unit of Geology Survey Division in the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification and the National Emergency Operational Centre at the National Disaster Management Office have visited the site to collect data.

Ministry of Environment Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology Permanent Secretary, Dr Melchior Mataki said they are collaborating in terms of Geo hazards like volcano, earthquakes and what-not.

“We depend on our Geo Hazard advisor which is the MMERE that deal with it.

“They are monitoring it even up until now,” he said.

Further to that, Mataki said they have also activated their Provincial Disaster Management arrangements.

“We activated Central Province Provincial Disaster Council and Provincial Disaster Committee and they have started their community outreach programmes from last week.

“We also reactivated some work done on islands and province in terms of planning,” he said.

Mataki said some of the plans dated way back in colonial days and have been renewed and really need to be relooked into.

Island Sun understands the Savo volcano has erupted in the past and there are warnings it could happen again.