Father arrested for alleged rape of daughters

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A 36-year-old man is in police custody on allegations he raped his four daughters on separate occasions, the youngest just two months old.

Of the four victims, one is the man’s stepdaughter, while the other three are his biological daughters.

Commissioner of police Mostyn Mangau told reporters at a press conference yesterday the alleged incidents occurred at a village near Munda, Western province.

Mangau said the first incident occurred between January 1 and 31, 2017 in which the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with his stepdaughter while his wife was away at the hospital giving birth to the couple’s first child (a daughter).

The victim was two years old when the incident took place.

The second incident occurred on January 10, 2019 in which the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with his first-born daughter at their home while his wife was away with their second-born daughter.

The victim was two years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The third incident occurred between July 1 and 31, 2021, in which the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with his second born daughter, who was one-year and 11 months old at the time.

The fourth incident also allegedly took place between July 1 and 31, 2021 in which the man had sexual intercourse with his third-born daughter, who was just two months old at that time.

According to police, the wife was in the kitchen preparing food while the third and fourth incidents took place.

Commissioner Mangau said the man had threatened his wife he would kill her if she reported him to the police.

However, it was after the fourth incident that the wife decided to report her husband to the police.

Police arrested the man Monday this week (9 August 2021), placing him in custody awaiting remand at the Gizo Correctional facility.

Mangau said police investigations are underway.

He could not comment when asked whether the accused is mentally ill, saying such information would be made available when investigations are completed.

Mangau said the man is being held at Gizo police station.